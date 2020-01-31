|
(News story) Sister Mary Vernon Bick, a teacher in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Toledo who with kindness guided the primary-grade children in her care, died Monday in the Ursuline Center. She was 93.
She had congestive heart failure, said Connie Goetz, who is married to Sister Vernon's nephew Bernie Goetz.
Sister Vernon worked with children for more than a half century. Her active ministry as an educator included 48 years as a teacher and two years as a principal - including 26 years as a teacher and aide at Lial Catholic School near Whitehouse. She retired from day-to-day responsibilities, but still walked through the school and helped, until a few years ago.
"Her presence alone was a presence to the kids," said Sister Pat McClain, Lial principal since 2002 who, as a new teacher, regarded Sister Vernon as a mentor.
"She was a magnificent language arts and math teacher, just so kind, to the core," Sister Pat said. "Every single child knew she loved them.
"She taught me all the tricks of the trade and more than anything how to be kind no matter what was going on," Sister Pat said "Redirect, and bring out the best in somebody else. She did it so gracefully and naturally."
Over the decades, Sister Vernon taught children at St. Wendelin School, Fostoria; St. John School, Delphos; St. Mary School and St. Paul School, Norwalk; St. Joseph School, Monroeville; St. Mary School, Sandusky; Immaculate Conception School, Bellevue, and Christ the King and Ladyfield schools in Toledo.
"She loved the opportunity to share God's love with the child. To bring a child closer to Jesus meant the world to her," Sister Pat said. "She prepared many children for First Communion.
"She's got this beautiful authentic smile, laughter. Her eyes twinkle. She was that happy person," Sister Pat said. "She was a perfectionist. She was hard on herself, wanting to give her best to others."
At family events, Sister Vernon was at the children's table.
"She loved young children's minds and how they worked and loved building their imaginations," Mrs. Goetz said. "She had a calmness about her. Kids gravitated toward her at family events.
"She was very soft-spoken, gentle - and great at one-line zingers, just when you would least expect it. You'd have to be sitting right next to her to hear it," Mrs. Goetz said.
Sister Vernon stayed active in retirement. She assisted in the pharmacy at the former Provincial House. She stayed in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to help displaced children at a school there.
She was born in August, 1926, to Nellie and John Bick. She grew up near Ottawa Park and attended Gesu School and Notre Dame Academy. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame community in 1944.
She appreciated the setting of Lial, near the Oak Openings region. "She couldn't be out in nature enough," Sister Pat said. "She knew her birds. She loved her plants."
Surviving are her sisters, Virginia Gottschalk and Anna Goetz, and brother, Gerald "Joe" Bick."
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Rd., Waterville Township, followed by sharing of memories at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center. Arrangements are by Urbanski Funeral Home.
Tributes are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 3912 Sunforest Ct., Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020