Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Mary Virginia Minke, age 93, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She lived most of her life in Toledo, most recently at Wolf Creek in Holland prior to spending her final 9 months with family in Ft. Wayne. Mary was born on June 3, 1925 in Uniontown, Pa. to Francis and Minnie (Gordon) Straub, one of 10 children.

Mary was a secretary at Whitaker Trucking Company and devoted homemaker. She was a faithful Christian and lover of Jesus Christ. Mary was a member, taught Sunday School and was treasurer for many years at St. James Lutheran Church in Sylvania. She was also a member of the New Neighbors League, where she held numerous office titles, including President. Mary was an excellent bowler and bowled several 300 games, and continued to play Wii bowling until recently; she also enjoyed needlepoint, created many pictures, being sharp of mind, a voracious reader, and doing crossword puzzles.

Mary is survived by her son, Ronald (Susan) Minke; grandchildren, Travis Minke, McKenzie Minke, Sarah Smith, Jason Minke; great-grandchildren, Wade, Linden, and Lucy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and son, Roger.

Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12-1 P.M. with Services starting at 1 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623. Entombment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. James Lutheran Church, 4727 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
