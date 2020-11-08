1/1
Mary Wicichowski
1924 - 2020
Mary Wicichowski

Mary Wicichowski, age 96, was born May 29, l924 to Joseph and Mary Wicichowski in Toledo, Ohio. Mary passed away at Toledo Hospital on October 31, 2020. After graduating from Woodward High School, she began her work life at General Mills where she worked until retiring in 1987. Mary was a life-long member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She was a member of a card club of friends for 45 years. She also belonged to the St. Vincent DePaul 55 plus Club.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Betty Wicichowski; nephews, her caretaker, Gerard Glisczynski, Dr. Michael Glinka, Dr. Jerome Glinka, Patrick Wicichowski and Matthew Wicichowski; nieces, Charlotte Scheidler and Kathy Lipper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Wicichowski; brothers, Joseph, Frank, Chester and Edward Wicichowski and sisters, Wanda Glinka and Virginia Glisczynski.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated near her next birthday. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
