MaryAnn Burr Winegarden
MaryAnn Burr Winegarden of the Old Orchard neighborhood, Toledo OH, died peacefully at Hospice of Northwestern Ohio on February 2nd, 2020, just a few days before her 85th birthday. She was surrounded by her children, and the spirit of many family members, friends, and loved ones. She had fought bravely over the years against breast cancer, heart disease, and other ailments.
MaryAnn is survived by her son, Ron Scaffidi (Reston, VA); by her daughter, Lydia Scaffidi Morris (Toledo, OH); by her grandson, David Morris (Temperance, MI); and by her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Spencer (Reston, VA); her step daughter, Mary Winegarden (San Francisco) and five step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren also survive her. She will be greatly missed by her cat companion and partner in crime, Mr. Boots.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Calman Winegarden, Ph.D, (Toledo, OH), by her parents, Eugene and Beulah Wimsett Burr (Silver Spring, MD) and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
MaryAnn was born on the 11th of February, 1935, in Washington, DC to Eugene Burr and Beulah Wimsett Burr…both of whom were surprised and delighted to become first time parents in their 40's. They lived in Silver Spring, Maryland, where MaryAnn attended Montgomery Blair High School. She graduated in 1952 with her eyes set on a writing or teaching career. She went on to Miami University where she met and married Ronald Scaffidi. When two children quickly arrived, MaryAnn put her career plans on hold and she and Ron moved to the Cleveland area. They divorced in 1962, and MaryAnn set her mind to being a single working mom, who took great care of her children with the help of extended family. MaryAnn was proud to have been one of the very first female insurance underwriters of the era.
In 1964 she married Calman Winegarden, and she and the kids moved with him to Toledo where Cal was Professor of Economics at the University of Toledo. MaryAnn embraced her life as faculty wife, mother, and homemaker. She earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology at UT in the 1970's. As her kids got older, MaryAnn took up raising, training and showing Border Collies…a passion and a hobby that she enjoyed for many years. She was a talented artist and enjoyed knitting, cooking and sewing. She enjoyed participating in her investment club and was a shrewd judge of the markets. Until recently, she enjoyed being physically active by walking and swimming, being a volunteer in "The Read For Literacy" program at Toledo Public Schools, and The Sanger Branch Library, and indulging her travel bug. She was a voracious reader, and a master at word games and word play, and was known to tell a salty joke or two.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m., with a Sharing of Personal Remembrances at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek, and the staff at Toledo Hospital for their care, concern, and compassion during the past three months. In lieu of flowers, please extend an act of kindness and generosity to a neighbor, friend, or stranger.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020