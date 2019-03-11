Maryann Guthrie Stanford



Mary Ann Guthrie Stanford left to be with the Lord on 3-8-19 at the Toledo Hospital. Born in Elyria Ohio in 1939 to the late Hugh and Lucille Ward. She was proceeded in death by her brother Paul Ward.



Mary Ann married Bobby Joe Guthrie shortly after graduating and moved to the Toledo area. Later she married Spencer Stanford.



Mary Ann was a beautician and owned her own salons in Toledo, Oregon, and Louisville, KY. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and sewing fleece blankets for her loved ones. She loved the rain, rainbows, snowflakes, and butterflies. She will be lovingly remembered for her selfless generosity.



Mary Ann always said she was blessed and fortunate to have dear friends in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. She will be missed by many.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband Spencer Stanford, daughter Judi (Steve) Kujawski, Son's Steven and Robert Guthrie, son Rob (Deb) Stanford, daughter Sara Stanford (James) Brogan, grandchildren Krystal Smith, Chelsea Gibbs, Heather Ruffing, and Kaitlyn Stanford, her five great grandchildren, her niece Stephanie Fox whom she was close to, and her many close friends.



We will be holding a private memorial in her honor.



In leu of flowers any memorial contributions are suggested to the Toledo Humane Society.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019