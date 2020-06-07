Maryann Stegeman Mollenkamp
Maryann was given her angel wings on May 28th, 2020, surrounded by her two sons, Louis Stegeman Mollenkamp and Patrick John Mollenkamp, and her daughter, Heather Ann Mollenkamp at her side. She had a two year fight with lung cancer. Maryann was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 21, 1940 to Helen (Sauer) and John G. Stegeman Sr. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959, Louis B.Mollenkamp. They shared 55 years together until his passing in 2015. Maryann loved vacationing with her husband to California visiting family, and friends, and spending as much time as possible with her granddaughters. Maryann had a passion for gardening, and painting in her younger years.
She had a special way about her.....She always wore a smile and always made you feel important and happy; she offered help to anyone in need; she loved unconditionally and fiercely.
She had a special bond and loved talking with her brother Jim, and if you listened to her talks with her sister Liz, they were like little girls always confiding and sharing everything until the end. Maryann was a successful leader, managing their family owned business, Pablos restaurant, her 3 kids and "Champ", her husband. Maryann worked for over 20 years selling real estate until she became ill in 2018. She loved her work, but more importantly, she loved family and friends!!
Maryann rarely missed a college football game, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.
She could've told you every player for the past 20 years, their number, stats, and where they came from. Maryann is survived by her three children, Louis, Patrick and Heather; her nephew, Ted Tehensky, loved as if her own, and her two beautiful granddaughters, Chelsea and Emily Mollenkamp; her baby sister, Elizabeth J Stegeman (Ray) Goodman; her big brother, James Stegeman (Goodly); in-laws, Al and Mary Mollenkamp, James and Michele Mollenkamp, and Mary Ann Mollenkamp. She was preceded in death by her brother, John G Stegeman Jr. (Joanne), Richard Stegeman (Fran), and Barbara Stegeman (James). A Celebration of Maryann's life is planned for a later date so that all friends and family can attend.
Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralhome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.