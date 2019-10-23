|
MaryAnn Wittman
MaryAnn Wittman, 66, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio on September 28, 1953 to Carol and Frances (Boomer) Nehls. Shortly after graduating high school, MaryAnn married the love of her life, William Wittman, on January 17, 1975. She worked as a head cook at Rossford High School for 25 years before retiring. MaryAnn enjoyed camping, swimming, but most of all, spending time with her friends and beloved family. She will be deeply missed.
MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 44 years, William; daughters, Christina (Rick) Morrow, Cathleen (Josh) Chevalier; siblings, Madonna (Terry) Vine, Mike (Marcia) Nehls, Mark (Dawn) Nehls; grandchildren, Michaela, Brandon, Serenity, Sydney, Caydence, Jaylee, Carlyann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Robert Wittman.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10:00a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:30p.m. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions in MaryAnn's name may be directed to the Family.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019