Maryanne Spencer
Maryanne Spencer, affectionately nicknamed "Myrtle the Turtle" by her father, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 the age of 90 at The Forest Hills Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Maryanne was born June 12, 1929 to Samuel and Clela Renshaw in Toledo. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School, Class of 1946, she went on to an accomplished career at Connecticut Mutual Insurance. Maryanne was a longtime member of Collingwood United Church and in her later years Aldersgate UMC.
Maryanne is survived by her son, John Spencer; daughter, Lori Dell; sister, Patricia Leffel; granddaughter, Kacie Spencer and nieces and nephews.
Maryanne loved her family and friends dearly and her granddaughter, Kacie even more. She taught her family to be strong and independent, but to take care of each other. Family was everything to her and her spirit will live on in each of us.
Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Ansberg-West
Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4030 Douglas Road, where visitation will be held after 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen or the . Condolences for Maryanne's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020