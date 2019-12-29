|
Marybelle D. Shiffert
Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave foot prints in our hearts, and we are never the same.
So it is for Marybelle Shiffert who left us on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 to join her husband, Lyell; son, Larry; mother and father, Mildred and Asa Baird; granddaughter, Megan and brother, Robert Baird.
Marybelle leaves behind her daughter, Linda Anderson; sons, Lyle (Nancy), Lonnie (Karen) and Mark Shiffert; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Marybelle graduated from Waite High School and The University of Toledo. One of her greatest joys in life was her 25 years of teaching in the Genoa Area local schools. After retirement, she joined the travel industry as a coordinator and director where she was blessed with meeting new friends while visiting other states and countries.
In her spare time she volunteered at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, assisted with communion services at her membership church, First Church of Perrysburg, belonged to several sororities and chaired committees at Creekside where she resided in her later years.
Playing cards, crocheting, traveling, gardening, baking and reading were activities she relished.
Per her wishes, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). In retrospect, I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles for everyone. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like to take the memories and hold them close to me. So in that way our friendship will continue eternally.
Any tributes in her memory should be to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg or a . Condolences may be made online to the family at:
