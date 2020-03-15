Home

Maryellen Ruth Sterling


1923 - 2020
Maryellen Ruth Sterling Obituary
Maryellen Ruth Sterling

02/07/1923 - 03/10/2020

Maryellen Ruth Sterling (nee Wilkinson) was born February 7, 1923. She died at age 97 on March 10, 2020. Maryellen had been a resident of Otterbein Portage Valley Retirement Community since 2003.

Husband, Robert K. Sterling and son, William C. Sterling preceded her in death. Maryellen is survived by sons Robert V. (Leslie) and Burr L. (Carol), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family thanks all the OPV staff for years of concern and care, also Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their involvement when needed for Maryellen's comfort.

Please consider Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 for donations in Maryellen's memory.

There was a private family service honoring her life.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
