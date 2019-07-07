Home

MaryEllen Weiss


1930 - 2019
MaryEllen Weiss Obituary
MaryEllen Weiss

MaryEllen Weiss, 89, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Mary and Belmont Holmes. MaryEllen was a 1948 graduate of Clay High School. She worked in the Millinery Department at LaSalle's for many years, both Downtown and Woodville Mall. MaryEllen enjoyed going to the Oregon Senior Center and playing Bunco. In her spare time, she did elaborate needlepoint, crocheting and knitting.

MaryEllen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Weiss, and brothers, Grant, Donald, and Tommy Holmes. According to her wishes, no services will be held.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
