Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
MaryKay Gordon


1942 - 2019
MaryKay Gordon Obituary
MaryKay Gordon

MaryKay Gordon, age 77, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Swanton, Ohio. MaryKay was born on February 8, 1942 in Toledo. MaryKay worked as a customer service representative for Perstorp Chemical for over 15 years. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul until their closing in 2005, then attended Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

MaryKay is survived by her children, Howard Gordon III, Kelly (Jim) LaPlante, and Craig Gordon; grandchildren, Maggie and Molly LaPlante. Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Area Humane Society in memory of MaryKay's beloved Maltese, Tater. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
