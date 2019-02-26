Marylin Grimsley



Marilyn Grimsley, age 74, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home. The daughter of Dr. William and Elizabeth (Linzimeiere) Becker, she was born October 8, 1944 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and Stevens College where she received her Associate Degree. Following college she worked for Flower Hospital as an administrative assistant before deciding to stay home and raise a family. Marilyn was in her element as a mother and loved the role. She later worked for K & Silver as a broker and the Better Business Bureau.



Marilyn had a giving and loving heart. She volunteered at Heartbeat Toledo and shared her love as a cuddlier for the NICU at Toledo Hospital. She also volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania where she was an active member.



Then came grandchildren and she found a whole other avenue to share her love. She adored her grandchildren and had a very unique and special relationship with each one. If she could help it she would not miss any of their events and was always their biggest fan. Marilyn was always ready at the drop of a hat to help with the grandchildren, whether it was being grandma taxi or spending time with them when it was needed. She was passionate about Christmas from the shopping to making the family Christmas recipes.



Her sense of humor was a well known trade mark of her. Maybe more than her sense of humor was what a classy lady she was. From her excellent taste in fashion and style to the way she carried herself in a room.



Marilyn met David while bowling in separate leagues on the same night. It was love at first sight and after 16 years they were married in Mackinac in 2002. The two were avid Corvette enthusiasts. They frequently took road trips, usually to Michigan but there were many other destinations as well.



She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Amy (Jim) Perry, Sandra (Brent) Gilley; grandchildren, Austin Perry, Lexi Gilley, Jacob Perry, Talan Gilley; sister, Barbara (Walt) Heck; nephews, William (Angie) Heck and Tom Donifrio. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother. It is important to mention that Marilyn welcomed her sons-in-law with loving arms and cherished their relationships.



Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 2-9 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd). A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5373 S. Main St Sylvania, OH 43560. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartbeat of Toledo 4041 W. Sylvania Ave Suite LL4 Toledo, OH 43623. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019