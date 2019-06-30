Maryln J. Conklin



Maryln J. Conklin, 89, of Waterville, OH, passed away June 28, 2019. She was born May 13, 1930 in Swanton, OH, to Crawford & Marcella Berkebile.



Maryln volunteered for over 5,000 hours at St. Luke's hospital. She joined Whitehouse Pythian Sisters in March 1951. She served as Grand Chief for the Pythian Sisters of Ohio and travelled the entire state. Marilyn loved Frank Sinatra, The Ohio State Buckeyes and playing euchre. She was an awesome cook and baker. Each Christmas she would bake 15-20 different kinds of cookies to deliver to family and friends. She and Ken spent over 20 winters in Ellenton, FL. They enjoyed traveling the U.S. with their dear friends Dick & Marge Lehman.



She married Ken Conklin, September 1, 1947, he survives. Along with children, Michael (Beverly) Conklin, Robert Conklin and Carolyn Conklin; grandchildren, Scott (Beth) Conklin, Heather (Tim) Zirkle and Quinn Conklin; 4 great grandchildren, and brother, Keith (Marilyn) Berkebile. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Memorial donations can be given to the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019