MaryLou Gabel
MaryLou Gabel started her final journey December 1, 2020 at age 86. MaryLou was born and raised in Detroit where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Ron, and enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. MaryLou was a 50 year member of Olivet Lutheran Church, where she served as the Office Manager for 18 years. In this capacity she met many people and was quick to offer a welcoming smile and a shoulder to cry on.
MaryLou and husband Ron served on several committees at both Olivet and the Toledo Yacht Club where they were members for over 30 years. Being together with Ron as they travelled extensively around the world brought great joy to MaryLou. We as the family will remember MaryLou as being a loving and devoted wife and mother who installed a strong feeling of faith, caring and compassion in each of us.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughters, Debbie (Don) Brisbin and Colleen (Ed) Bayne; grandchildren, Jessica and Andrew and 3 great-grandchildren. MaryLou will always be in our hearts. The family would like to thank Kingston Sylvania Memory Care staff for their wonderful care of our wife and mother. Services will be private.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association
or Olivet Lutheran Church. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com