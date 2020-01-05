Home

Marylyn R. Pero


1922 - 2019
Marylyn R. Pero Obituary
Marylyn R. Pero

Marylyn R. Pero, aged 97, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, at Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, where she was recuperating from a fall at her home in November. She was born on October 23, 1922.

Marylyn was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Pero, and her oldest son, Robert Pero (Pat). She is survived by her sons, Marc (Robyn) Pero and Timothy (Irmi) Pero. Also surviving are her granddaughters, Kyleigh Pero, Andrea Pero, and Devon (Andy) Goodowns; grandsons, David (Becky) Pero, Jeff (Kathie) Pero and Scott (Lisa) Pero. She also had great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids that will miss her dearly. After 37 years without him, Marylyn will finally get to be with her loving husband "Pete" once again.

Marylyn left a lasting impression on everyone she came into contact with. Whether it was her friendly smile, or her feisty, strong character, she will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. Marylyn's last request was that she would have no visitation or funeral services. Marylyn said she didn't want family and friends crying and feeling sad because of her. She wanted to be laid to rest privately next to her husband, Roland.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
