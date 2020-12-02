Mathew Dale Whitaker



Mathew was born on March 15, 1984 in Toledo, Ohio to Grant W. and Lou Ann (Bostelman) Whitaker, Jr. He passed unexpectedly on November 26, 2020.



Mathew is survived by two precious women in his life, Megan Kelly and their daughter, Autumn Whitaker; Megan's son, Aiden Green; parents, Grant and Lou Ann; brother, Kyle and Angelica; nieces, Sahara and Emmarie; step-nephew, Arsavier; paternal grandfather, Grant Whitaker, Sr; maternal grandparents, Dale (Jake) and Carol Bostelman. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, special cousins, and friends. Mathew was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jean M. Whitaker; uncle, Kevin Whitaker; aunt, Beth Ann East.



Mathew was kind, outgoing, loved nature, and was full of life. He loved being a father and spoiling his daughter, Autumn. He also enjoyed playing his guitar for anyone who would listen. He will always be in our hearts and will be deeply missed.



A celebration of his life will be in the coming Spring of 2021.





