Mathew Joseph Vedra Jr.



Mathew Joseph Vedra, Jr., 85 of Bluffton, South Carolina, formerly of Rossford, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and family on March 8, 2019.



The second son of Mathew J., Sr. and Elizabeth R. (Mackovic) Vedra was born on May 26, 1933, in Rossford, the second of five children.



He graduated from Rossford High School in 1951, lettering in football, basketball and band. Upon graduation, he was employed at the Rossford plant of LibbeyOwens-Ford Glass.



He was a volunteer fireman with the Rossford Fire Department and part-time member of the Rossford Police Department. He became a full-time patrolman in 1957. He was appointed chief of police in 1969 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1985.



He was a life long member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church and All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, and a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, South Carolina. He also had memberships in the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Police Chiefs Association and Knights of Columbus. The family moved to South Carolina in 1996.



He married Carolyn Schmidt on July 12, 1958, and together they shared 60 years together. She survives along with daughter Marcy (Charles) Ackerknecht and granddaughter Allyson Ackerknecht of Simpsonville, South Carolina.



Also surviving are his sister Julia Ann (Michael) Kulakowski of Rossford; brother Joseph of Whitehouse, Ohio; sisters-in-law Agnes and Joanne Vedra, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William F. Sr., Stephen F. Sr., and sister-in-law Christine S. Vedra. Per Mathew's wishes he was cremated. A memorial service will be held in Rossford at a later date in the spring.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Ridgeland Nursing Center and Tidewater Hospice for the excellent care provided Mathew during his illness.



Thank you to Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton for their assistance during this time.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019