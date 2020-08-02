Matilda Katherine Geoffrion "Tillie"Matilda K. "Tillie" Geoffrion, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Monroe, Michigan, June 24, 1925, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Giambrone) Lieto. On March 2, 1946, she married the love of her life, Earl Geoffrion. Tillie was proud of her Italian heritage and shared her culinary talents with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a longtime member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church; enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and trips to her favorite casinos. Tillie and Earl were avid travelers; attending D-Day reunions in France and visiting family in Italy. Her greatest love was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.Tillie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jeff) Lohner; grandsons, Jason (Rachel) Lohner, James Lohner, and John Lohner; great-grandchildren, Logan and Caitlin; sisters, Rose LaBeau and Francis (John) Day; and brother, Sam (Lyla) Lieto. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and brother, Ralph Lieto.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home Monday, August 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until time of closing prayers at 10:30 am and proceed to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Tillie's family to plant trees in her memory.