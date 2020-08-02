1/1
Matilda Katherine "Tillie" Geoffrion
1925 - 2020
Matilda Katherine Geoffrion "Tillie"

Matilda K. "Tillie" Geoffrion, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Monroe, Michigan, June 24, 1925, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Giambrone) Lieto. On March 2, 1946, she married the love of her life, Earl Geoffrion. Tillie was proud of her Italian heritage and shared her culinary talents with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a longtime member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church; enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and trips to her favorite casinos. Tillie and Earl were avid travelers; attending D-Day reunions in France and visiting family in Italy. Her greatest love was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Tillie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jeff) Lohner; grandsons, Jason (Rachel) Lohner, James Lohner, and John Lohner; great-grandchildren, Logan and Caitlin; sisters, Rose LaBeau and Francis (John) Day; and brother, Sam (Lyla) Lieto. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and brother, Ralph Lieto.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home Monday, August 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until time of closing prayers at 10:30 am and proceed to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Tillie's family to plant trees in her memory.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
AUG
3
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
AUG
3
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 1, 2020
July 31, 2020
Very sorry to hear about the loss of Matilda. Sending our prayers of comfort and healing to the surviving family members.
Elizabeth Pacitti, Debra Pacitti & Carolyn Pacitti Burslem
Family
July 31, 2020
Dear Lynn and Family< So sorry for your loss your Mother was very good to me always blessed to go to the lake with you & your Parents, Thank you for sharing them with me.
A special memory of your Mom has to do with her cooking especially the wonderful cookies for Christmas. I have some of those recipes in her handwriting and i still use today.
Prayers for you and the family.
Sharon
Sharon (Liedel) St John
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dear Lynne, Jeff, Jason, and family, I so sorry for your loss, may the wonderful memories of Tillie, give you comfort during this time. It was an honor caring for her, and cleaning for her. I am really going to miss her, she was so dear to me, like a Mom, but knowing she is resting peacefully now, brings me a lot of comfort. I pray it brings you the same comfort too. All my love and prayers, Cathi
Cathi Cryan
Friend
July 31, 2020
Cathi Cryan
Friend
