Matilda Klepacz
1923 - 2020
Matilda "Tillie" Klepacz, age 96, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Heartland of Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born on November 11, 1923, in Rossford, Ohio, to Peter and Felicia Klepacz.

Tillie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Francis, Raymond and Stanley.

Surviving is sister, Kazia Gutowski; along with many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Tillie's wishes her body was donated to U.T.M.C. Memorials in Matilda's memory may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford is assisting the family.

Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
