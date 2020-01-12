|
Matilda (Madge) Pozarzycki Gilmore
Matilda Pozarzycki Gilmore died peacefully on January 1, 2020, in Novato, CA at the age of 105. She was born in Toledo on April 10, 1914 to John and Helen Pozarzycki. She was one of 9 children, all deceased. She was the widow of Walter John Gilmore, who was Chief Steward at Schulz Die Casting. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Gilmore of Bodega Bay, CA and Linda Garb, M.D.; son-in-law, Robert of San Rafael, CA; grandchildren, Sarina BenavidesGarb of Fieldbrook, CA (Dr. Rosamel) and Daren Garb, M.D., Pleasant Valley, NY (Christie, M.D.); great-grandchildren, Benicio, Carmen and Alejandro Benavides-Garb, and Noah and Olivia Garb, and many nieces and nephews. Matilda returned to school in 1949 at what was then considered to be the advanced age of 35 and received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education from the University of Toledo. She was an elementary school teacher for the Toledo Board of Education for 27 years. She enjoyed teaching school and travelling. While in Toledo, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, American Federation of Teachers, Lucas County Retired Teachers and Kahle Senior Center. She moved to California in 2002 to be closer to her daughters. She continued to be very active in her retirement community and died after a brief illness. As Matilda wished, she will have a private funeral and her ashes will be scattered in San Francisco Bay.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020