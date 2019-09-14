|
(News story) Matthew C. Brichta, whose term as Wood County sheriff capped a law enforcement career that began at age 18, died Sept. 7 in Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, Oregon. He was 81.
He'd dealt with complications of diabetes for several years, his daughter, Vicki Gallagher, said. A Rossford resident, he moved several months ago to Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community near Pemberville, Ohio.
Mr. Brichta was county sheriff from 1989 through 1992. During his tenure, he guided the opening of a county criminal justice center. He offered drug and alcohol rehabilitation for jail inmates, who also could enroll in literacy and GED programs and perform service by clearing recyclable trash from roadsides.
He initiated a volunteer sheriff's auxiliary, revived the county's block watch, and oversaw the start of a countywide 911 system.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Matt," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, who was encouraged in the 1980s by Mr. Brichta, then Rossford's police chief, to attend the academy.
"He was very ethical, always insisted you have to treat everyone equally," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said.
Mr. Brichta embodied servant leadership, his son, Matt, said.
"He was the smartest, and he could do the most," his son said. "He loved public service, and he loved to help."
Mr. Brichta, who served as a Democrat, was defeated in 1992 by John Kohl, a Perrysburg Township police lieutenant and a Republican.
Several months after Mr. Brichta left office, he became coordinator of development and training programs for the public service training center at what is now Owens Community College.
"One of the things I enjoy about this job, and what sets it apart, is that if you can dream it, we can do it," Mr. Brichta told The Blade in 1993.
He was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Glendale, Ohio, to Mary and Matthew A. Brichta. He respected a great uncle who was the town's police chief, and so from childhood aspired to be a law enforcement officer. After high school, he learned to be a detective through a correspondence course, he told The Blade in 1988. He became police chief in West Union, Ohio, and then a a police corporal at Bowling Green State University, his daughter said.
He became a captain on the Bowling Green police force, then assistant chief. He was named Rossford chief in 1985, but he was "not a tough bulldog type of chief - the type you see on television," then city administrator Ken Gwozdz told The Blade in 1988.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Bateson, whom he married Feb. 17, 1967; son, Matthew A. Brichta; daughter, Vicki Gallagher; stepson, Jim Titus; stepdaughters Debbie Williams, Joyce Sterling, and Leslie Titus; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday in Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green, with visitation after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to , Memphis, or the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019