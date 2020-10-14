1/1
Matthew F. Buck
1958 - 2020
Matthew F. Buck

Matthew F. Buck, age 62 of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020. He was born to Francis Robert and Norma Jean Buck on August 8, 1958. He was a graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School and then he spent his career working for the family business, Buck Brothers Paving. He enjoyed his free time in the winter, golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Matt was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church and was very involved with the Salvation Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Mark. Matt is survived by brother, Mitchell (Karen) Buck and sister, Carla Kreft and her husband, Rich Keller, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15th, in the mortuary, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Joan of Arc Church or to the Salvation Army. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 12, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Matt’s passing. Hugs and prayers to you all.
Deb Blackmore Hartman
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike & Jenn Munger
Coworker
