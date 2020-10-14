Matthew F. Buck
Matthew F. Buck, age 62 of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020. He was born to Francis Robert and Norma Jean Buck on August 8, 1958. He was a graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School and then he spent his career working for the family business, Buck Brothers Paving. He enjoyed his free time in the winter, golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Matt was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Church and was very involved with the Salvation Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Mark. Matt is survived by brother, Mitchell (Karen) Buck and sister, Carla Kreft and her husband, Rich Keller, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15th, in the mortuary, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Joan of Arc Church or to the Salvation Army.