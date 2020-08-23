Matthew Girkins
01/15/1979 - 08/19/2020
Matthew Charles Girkins, age 41 of Perrysburg, OH died August 18th in his home due to Medical conditions. Matthew was born Jan 15, 1979 in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Penta Vocational School and went on to a career with Universal Tube & Rollform Equipment Corporation where he worked for over 21 years. Matthew is survived by his wife, Sharday (Sanchez) Girkins; and his parents, Ralph and Joyce Girkins of Stuart, FL; brother and sisters, Steven Bosworth (Kelly), Kelly Jo Barone (Tony), Laura Myerholtz (Rob), Michelle Girkins; and many nieces and nephews.
Matthew will be missed by not only his family but also his many life-long friends.
Services will be announced at a later date, when the family will be able to gather and invite his friends for a celebration of his life. We will Miss you Matt… as we recall all the memories that were shared, we know you will be there with us and hope you feel our love!
Matt always had a smile and a laugh, he was so gentle, pleasant and kind. Miss you bud!
The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com
