Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Matthew James Gorajewski


1983 - 2020
Matthew James Gorajewski Obituary
Matthew James Gorajewski

Matthew James Gorajewski, age 36, of Toledo, passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1983 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Robin (Eckert) Gorajewski. Matthew completed his GED after attending Whitmer High School. An excellent cook, he worked for several area restaurants including Olive Garden, Forest View Lanes, and most recently Al Smith's on Secor Rd. Matthew had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh. He loved animals, and listening to all kinds of music while he cooked. Those who knew Matthew will remember him as a good and loyal friend.

Matthew is survived by his sons, Damien and Carson Gorajewski; sister, Jeanette Eckert; and faithful canine companion, "Gage". He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Visitation will conclude with a memorial service in the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Deacon James Dudley presiding.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
