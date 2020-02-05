Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Scripture service
Reeb Funeral Home
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Parish Church
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Matthew L. Dickendasher


1960 - 2020
Matthew L. Dickendasher Obituary
Matthew L. Dickendasher

Matthew L. Dickendasher, 59, of Sylvania, passed away on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 23, 1960 to John and Dinese (Bale) Dickendasher. He married Elaine M. Hoffmann in May of 1990 at Saint Joseph Parish Church in Sylvania and together they raised four sons.

He appreciated all aspects of nature and especially enjoyed visits to Hocking Hills. He was a devoted husband and father and above all, treasured the time he spent with his family.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; sons, John (Amber), Paul, Christopher and Matthew; siblings, Lynne Dickendasher, Edward (Laura) Dickendasher, Susan Dickendasher, Lisa (Mark) Baker and Margaret Amross. He is also blessed with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., where a Scripture service will begin at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Joseph Parish Church in Sylvania on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
