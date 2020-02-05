|
|
Matthew L. Dickendasher
Matthew L. Dickendasher, 59, of Sylvania, passed away on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 23, 1960 to John and Dinese (Bale) Dickendasher. He married Elaine M. Hoffmann in May of 1990 at Saint Joseph Parish Church in Sylvania and together they raised four sons.
He appreciated all aspects of nature and especially enjoyed visits to Hocking Hills. He was a devoted husband and father and above all, treasured the time he spent with his family.
Matt is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; sons, John (Amber), Paul, Christopher and Matthew; siblings, Lynne Dickendasher, Edward (Laura) Dickendasher, Susan Dickendasher, Lisa (Mark) Baker and Margaret Amross. He is also blessed with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., where a Scripture service will begin at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Joseph Parish Church in Sylvania on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020