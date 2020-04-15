Matthew L. Mominee Matthew L. Mominee, age 44, of Toledo, passed away at home April 13, 2020. Matthew was born to Lawrence Mominee and Elizabeth (Herrick) on October 24, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1995 graduate of Waite High School. Matthew was selfless and enjoyed working outside; he would go out of his way to help others. He loved to travel and attend concerts, when he was younger he skateboarded with his brothers. Matthew especially loved being by the water and spending time at the beach. The center of his life was his family and spending time with his children. Matthew is survived by his children, Shane (Haley Kesling) Mominee, Drake Beck and Dakota Warns; parents, Lawrence (Margie) Mominee and Elizabeth (John) Swartzmiller; siblings, Shannon (Adrienne Borkowski), Christopher, Sierra (Robert) Gillingham, Katerina Stratidakis, Chad and Jimmy Horvath. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions. Services will be private and live streamed at 4:00 p.m. via the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral care fund through the funeral home website. www.freckchapel.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.