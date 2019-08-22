The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Parish
2049 Parkside Blvd
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Parish
2049 Parkside Blvd
Toledo, OH
Graveside service
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
1969 - 2019
Matthew M. Casey Obituary
Matthew M. Casey

Matthew Casey passed away suddenly on August 20th surrounded by family. Matthew is survived by his daughter, Morgan and siblings Patricia (Edwards), Kathleen (Hart) and Erin (Centa). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to .

A Funeral Mass will be held at Gesu Catholic Parish, 2049 Parkside Blvd, Toledo on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM with an hour of visitation prior. A graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019
