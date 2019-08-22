|
|
Matthew M. Casey
Matthew Casey passed away suddenly on August 20th surrounded by family. Matthew is survived by his daughter, Morgan and siblings Patricia (Edwards), Kathleen (Hart) and Erin (Centa). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to .
A Funeral Mass will be held at Gesu Catholic Parish, 2049 Parkside Blvd, Toledo on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM with an hour of visitation prior. A graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019