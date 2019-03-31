|
|
Matthew R. Swan
Matthew R. Swan, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1974 in Toledo, Ohio.
Matt enjoyed video games, Karate and Judo and fishing with his sons. He loved music, especially heavy metal and country. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to the holidays with them.
Matt is survived by his three loving children, Tiffany, Michael and Trevor; the love of his life, Angela Diaz-Swan; grandmother, Velma Adams; parents, Mark Swan and Patricia Adams-Parnell; sisters, Rachael, Allison and Sarah; brother, Tyrone; aunt, Lisa Adams; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, many cousins and dear friends. Matt was preceded in death by his grandfather, Artemus Adams; grandparents, Erving and Carolyn Swan and favorite brother-in-law, Isaiah Jacob Diaz.
The family will receive guests for a Celebration of Life from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).
To leave condolences for Matt's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019