Matthew Richard "Matty" Keith
Matthew Richard "Matty" Keith, 30, died unexpectedly, Friday, October 11, 2019, at home. He was a graduate of Southview High School. Matty was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and liked to paint. He loved his family and his nephews. Matty was always ready to help others.
Matty is survived by his mother, Karen (Robert) Husen; father, Richard (Terry) Keith, Jr.; siblings, Christopher (Devyn) Keith, Derrick Keith, Rubbi Husen, and Candice Husen; grandmother, Beverly (Clair Goulding) Hoffman; uncles and aunts, including Uncle Chuck (Kathy) Kindle and Aunt Pam Lee; nephews, Blake, Trevor, Brandon and Anthony; niece, Destiny; also many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian; Aunt Debbie; and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Bayberry Club House, 3401 Bayberry Place, Oregon, OH 43616. Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zepf Center.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019