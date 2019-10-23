Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bayberry Club House
3401 Bayberry Place
Oregon, OH
1989 - 2019
Matthew Richard "Matty" Keith Obituary
Matthew Richard "Matty" Keith

Matthew Richard "Matty" Keith, 30, died unexpectedly, Friday, October 11, 2019, at home. He was a graduate of Southview High School. Matty was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and liked to paint. He loved his family and his nephews. Matty was always ready to help others.

Matty is survived by his mother, Karen (Robert) Husen; father, Richard (Terry) Keith, Jr.; siblings, Christopher (Devyn) Keith, Derrick Keith, Rubbi Husen, and Candice Husen; grandmother, Beverly (Clair Goulding) Hoffman; uncles and aunts, including Uncle Chuck (Kathy) Kindle and Aunt Pam Lee; nephews, Blake, Trevor, Brandon and Anthony; niece, Destiny; also many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian; Aunt Debbie; and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Bayberry Club House, 3401 Bayberry Place, Oregon, OH 43616. Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zepf Center.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
