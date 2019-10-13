The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Robert Crosby


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Robert Crosby Obituary
Matthew Robert Crosby

Matthew Robert Crosby, 75, of Sylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born in Toledo to Donald and Eleanor (Evers) Crosby on June 2, 1944. He was a longtime employee of Toledo Testing Lab where he worked mainly with concrete.

He is survived by his cousins, Barbara (Art) Morgan and Susanne (George) Booth.

Friends may gather at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now