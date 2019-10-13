|
Matthew Robert Crosby
Matthew Robert Crosby, 75, of Sylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born in Toledo to Donald and Eleanor (Evers) Crosby on June 2, 1944. He was a longtime employee of Toledo Testing Lab where he worked mainly with concrete.
He is survived by his cousins, Barbara (Art) Morgan and Susanne (George) Booth.
Friends may gather at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019