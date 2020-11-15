1/1
Matthew S. Miller
1957 - 2020
Matthew S. Miller

Matthew S. Miller, age 63, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home. He was born on May 25, 1957, to Dennith "Denny" and Joan (Wells) Miller in Toledo. Matthew graduated from Rogers High School in 1975. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo. Matthew had a passion for animals of all kinds. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Matthew was an excellent cook who always made too much. He had a great sense of humor, was very charming and would help anyone in need. Matthew's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Matthew is survived by his sons, Austin, Julian and Caleb Miller; brother, Mark (Rachel) Miller; sister, Melissa Mason; 4 nieces; 2 nephews; and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the spring.

Newcomer –Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Matthew's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
