Matthew S. Miller, age 63, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home. He was born on May 25, 1957, to Dennith "Denny" and Joan (Wells) Miller in Toledo. Matthew graduated from Rogers High School in 1975. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo. Matthew had a passion for animals of all kinds. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Matthew was an excellent cook who always made too much. He had a great sense of humor, was very charming and would help anyone in need. Matthew's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Matthew is survived by his sons, Austin, Julian and Caleb Miller; brother, Mark (Rachel) Miller; sister, Melissa Mason; 4 nieces; 2 nephews; and many dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the spring. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.