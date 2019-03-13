Matthew Seth-Michael Foreman



Matthew Seth-Michael Foreman went to be with Jesus on March 8th, 2019 at 41 years old. He was born in Toledo on December 19, 1977 to Samuel and Kathie (Wells) Foreman. Matt was employed at Generations Financial as a financial advisor. Matt faithfully attended Calvary Church in Maumee, OH.



"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." - Romans 8:28 It was his favorite verse and now we will lean on it. All things WILL work together for good out of Matt's passing.



Matt will be remembered by his kindness, silly humor, contagious dimple-accented smile, his love for 116 Clique (Christian Rap), strong work ethic, ability to make people laugh and his authenticity. In a world where so many are trying to be something they aren't, he owned who he was-including his faith in Jesus. He was a living example of Jesus by befriending anyone and everyone. He loved evangelism-taking every opportunity to boldly share Christ with others. Matt served on several mission trips. He was even sharing his musings of heaven up until he found his place there. WE are all so thankful that we have Christ's assurance that we will be with you once again!



He leaves behind his loving wife Elena and his 3 Daughters, Hannah (15), Leah (13), and Sienna (9), loving parents, Sam and Kathie Foreman of Maumee, Ohio. He will also be missed by his two sisters, Dawn Atto (Peter), Kristi Leigh (Nick), and his nieces and nephews - Ivie (11), Beckam (9), Liam (7), Natalia (10), Luke (1). Also survived by the mother of his two oldest children, Cheri Higgins and his grandparents, Mary Twining (Dale) and Richard Wells (Sally).



A memorial service for Matt will be held at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, OH on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Ps. 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his holy ones. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com





