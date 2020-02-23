Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Ebenezer M. B. Church
2001 Ashland Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer M. B. Church
2001 Ashland Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map

Mattie Ruth Nelson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Ruth Nelson Obituary
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Nelson

Mrs. Nelson, 88, passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek facility. She graduated high school in Forest, MS and was a teacher for Head Start. She is survived by sons, Carl V. Jr., Richard T. Sr., and Keith A. (Tasha) Nelson, Sr.; daughter, Tina M. Nelson-Roberts; 9 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Ebenezer M. B. Church, 2001 Ashland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43620, preceded by 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. L. Jordan, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -