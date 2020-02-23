|
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Nelson
Mrs. Nelson, 88, passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek facility. She graduated high school in Forest, MS and was a teacher for Head Start. She is survived by sons, Carl V. Jr., Richard T. Sr., and Keith A. (Tasha) Nelson, Sr.; daughter, Tina M. Nelson-Roberts; 9 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Ebenezer M. B. Church, 2001 Ashland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43620, preceded by 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. L. Jordan, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020