Mattie Sanders
April 18, 1923 - March 15, 2020
Mattie Ioney Sanders, 96, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. She was born in Memphis,TN, to John and Georgia Matlock.
Surviving are her son, Sidney Sanders; god daughter, Hurlene Taylor, Columbus, OH and caregiver, Mrs. Bobbie Harris King. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, followed by funeral at 2:00 p.m. at House Of Day Chapel.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020