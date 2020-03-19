Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
House of Day Funeral Service
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
House of Day Funeral Service
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
Mattie Sanders


1923 - 2020
Mattie Sanders Obituary
Mattie Sanders

April 18, 1923 - March 15, 2020

Mattie Ioney Sanders, 96, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. She was born in Memphis,TN, to John and Georgia Matlock.

Surviving are her son, Sidney Sanders; god daughter, Hurlene Taylor, Columbus, OH and caregiver, Mrs. Bobbie Harris King. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, followed by funeral at 2:00 p.m. at House Of Day Chapel.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
