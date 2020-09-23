Mrs. Maude G. CrowderMrs. Crowder, 89, passed Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arkansas AM & N College in Pine Bluff, AR and was a surgical technician for the Toledo Clinic.Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Jackson and Edwina Crowder; sons, Eddie Lee and John Louis Crowder; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social Distancing Required.