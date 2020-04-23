Maureen Ann Leffel
1944 - 2020
Maureen Ann Leffel Maureen Ann Leffel, age 76, of Toledo, Ohio, died April 18, 2020, at SKLD (Skilled) Nursing Facility, Perrysburg. She was born on February 22, 1944, the second of six children of Lou and Mary McGrady. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked at Foodtown, and later at St. Clement's Credit Union (now Directions). She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Janeen Roth. Surviving are her son, Chris; her brothers, Patrick (Angele), Michael (Shirley), Dan, Dennis McGrady and nieces and nephews. Maureen made sure that Chris, in his younger years spent many treasured hours with her sister Janeen's children, Janelle and Brian. She was proud of his graduation from Whitmer High School and his work at a local pizza shop. She made sure that he had lasting life experiences of visiting local dairy and horse farms, tending to horses, and one trip to Florida. She enjoyed time with family throughout her life and kept many scrapbooks commemorating family events. Maureen will never be forgotten by her son, her siblings and her friends. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held later. Donations in her name may be made to DSAG (Downs Syndrome), PO Box 298, Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Condolences for Maureen's family may be expressed online at www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2020.
