Maureen F. O'Connor
Maureen F. O'Connor, 98 of Toledo, OH decided it was time to leave her beloved apartment #3 on Bowen Rd. to a new residence in Heaven on October 25, 2019. Her family envisions her alongside of St. Peter, as the perfect greeter at the pearly gates as she was known for always having a smile on her face and a warm heart. Her niece, Patte reports that multiple myeloma in addition to kidney failure finally brought this Toledo legend's long life to an end.
Many people knew her as "Beany", which was the name given to her one summer by her brother, John. At that time, she was the smallest in her class, but during her freshman year in high school, she shot up like a "bean pole".
Maureen was born and raised in Toledo, OH by John Chester O'Connor and Maybelle Solon O'Connor. She graduated from Central Catholic high school in 1939 and proudly attended her 70th class reunion in 2014. Her first job as secretary and bookkeeper was at Farber, Cochrane, Green and Schrader. She then worked for the next 40 years for Harry O. Ernsberger, Sr. in the Spitzer Bldg. and continued a lifelong friendship with his family. A major life achievement was obtaining the status of bridge Diamond Life Master. She never met a card game she didn't like nor missed an opportunity to play her favorite game of all, bridge!
She belonged to Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral and in 1964 joined St. Pius X Parish where she volunteered as an usher, funeral luncheons and money counter for many years. She was also a volunteer/auxiliary member at Sunset House for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her only sibling, John. She is survived by sister in law, Toni O'Connor, niece, Patte O'Connor, nephew, Chris O'Connor, great nephew John O'Connor, and great niece, Caty O'Connor. Special gratitude goes to two women who watched over her like angels, Monica and Patricia as well as many close friends who loved her dearly.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X church at 10:30am, Thursday October 31. Donations are requested for St. Pius X Church, Central Catholic High School or the charity closes to your heart.
SAVE US A SEAT AT THE CARD TABLE IN HEAVEN, and whatever you do, don't forget the nickels!
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019