Maureen Lillian (McMahon) Stiles
Maureen Lillian Stiles nee, Mc Mahon left this world for the next in the early hours of November 4, 2020. Maureen (Irish for little Mary) was born April 9, 1948 in Adrian Michigan, the third child of Agnes Hickey and Edmond Mc Mahon. Her Irish family would eventually expand to include eight children, four boys and four girls. When she was just barely one year old her parents relocated to Newport Beach California to be near Edmond's parents who had just opened a restaurant at the foot of the Newport Pier. After struggling with the slow post war economy, the family returned to Toledo in 1953 where Maureen's father found work as an auto Salesman. Times could be lean in the auto business and the 1958 recession found the family reduced to seeking public housing on the city's east side known as Birmingham Terrace. But her father's fortunes soon recovered and the family eventually acquired their first permanent home on Overland Parkway in west Toledo. After attending St Agnes grade school, Maureen became a member of the inaugural class of Roy C. Start High School, graduating in 1966. It was during her high school years that she acquired the moniker of "Moose" a somewhat sarcastic reference to her diminutive stature, but her close friends and family knew her as "Moe". In 1967 she met and married Robert (Bob) Stiles and the couple went on to have three children. James, Megan and Craig. After retiring from the Toledo Municipal Clerk of Courts, Maureen went on to enjoy a second career as a Senior Care Provider in her retirement.
In her later years, Moe reacquainted with many of her grade and high school classmates and enjoyed many get togethers with her old school chums. She delighted in fashioning and selling dried floral arrangements, but her real love was her passion for baking... especially pies! She had developed quite a repertoire of the tasty delights, and her services were always in high demand. Maureen was the consummate "giver" looking after everyone else first, and sometimes to her own detriment. Never complaining, even as her health began to falter. After a seven year battle with the ravages of cancer, she was looking forward to an operation that would finally rid her of the cancer, but alas it was not to be...
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her husband, Bob; in-laws, Don and Jan; children, James, Megan (John Burroughs), and Craig; six grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Sharon, Brian, Gary, Michael, Kevin, and Judy; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services have been held with a memorial to be scheduled post covid.
