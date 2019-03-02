Home

Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1526 E. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1526 E. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Mavis Girten Obituary
Mavis Girten

Mavis Girten, 100, of Bowling Green, Ohio, beloved wife of the late, Elmer L. Girten, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019, at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green.

Mavis is survived by her two daughters, Ann King (John) of Rudolph, Ohio, Linda Wittenmyer (Dave) of Maumee, and three grandchildren, Kevin (Janelle) King of Perrysburg, Amy (Kevin) Wise of Whitehouse, and Brian (Kelly) Wittenmyer of Perrysburg. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. in Bowling Green. Pastors Amy Miller and Tom Moyer will officiate. Following the service a luncheon will be served for family and friends at the church. Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Joint burial of Mavis and Elmer's cremains will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 2, 2019
