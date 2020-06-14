Mavis Lillian Dimitroff12/18/1925 - 6/8/2020Mavis Lillian Dimitroff was born in Wales, England and came to the United States as a war bride in 1946. She is predeceased by her mother, Lillian; and father, Morgan Rees; brother, Dennis; sister, Barbara; husband, John Dimitroff; daughter, Rebecca Snyder; grandson, Richie Comer III; daughter-in-law, Carol Ellis; and family friend, Big Jim. She is survived by her children, Dennis Ellis, Beverly (Richard II) Comer, Phillip (Dori) Ellis, and Barbara (James) Comer; grandchildren, Denny, Gretchen, Jennifer, Jason, James II, Jill, Jeffery, Jenna, Nicci, Ralph, Monica and Michelle. Mavis also had many great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and three nieces, Julie, Debbie, and Beverley. Mavis had many friends and we say thanks to a good friend and neighbor, Frances, for all the attention and care she gave to her. Our appreciation goes out to the very competent, excellent and compassionate caregivers and her new family at Otterbein in Perrysburg. Interment will be private at a later date.