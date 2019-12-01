|
Maxine F. Eischen
Maxine F. Eischen, 88, of Northwood, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1931 to Roy and Aileen (Robinson) Sheely.
Maxine worked as a department manager at Sears and Roebuck, where she later retired from. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and keeping her home sparkling clean.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Eischen, one brother, and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Eischen and Donald (Sherry Scott) Eischen, three grandsons, one granddaughter and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768)3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake township cemetery, Millbury, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Maxine's name are asked to consider the . Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019