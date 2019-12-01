Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Eischen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine F. Eischen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine F. Eischen Obituary
Maxine F. Eischen

Maxine F. Eischen, 88, of Northwood, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1931 to Roy and Aileen (Robinson) Sheely.

Maxine worked as a department manager at Sears and Roebuck, where she later retired from. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and keeping her home sparkling clean.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Eischen, one brother, and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Eischen and Donald (Sherry Scott) Eischen, three grandsons, one granddaughter and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768)3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake township cemetery, Millbury, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Maxine's name are asked to consider the . Online condolences may be left at

Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -