Maxine M. Dunlap
1921 - 2020
Maxine M. Dunlap

Passed away, holding her sisters hand on August 6, 2020. Born November 25, 1921 to parents, Louis and Pearl Staples. Maxine was a member of Toledo-Maumee Eagles and Sylvania Moose.

Maxine is survived by sister, Betty Yanick; daughter, Betti Ramey Tecumseh MI; brother, Robert Staples of Toledo; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Pearl Staples; brothers, Jackson and Klor Staples; daughter, Iris Litzenberg; husband, Donald Dunlap.

There was no service. Special thanks to Elara Caring Hospice. Rest in peace sister. Newcomer Funeral Home - Laskey.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
