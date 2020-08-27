Maxine M. Dunlap



Passed away, holding her sisters hand on August 6, 2020. Born November 25, 1921 to parents, Louis and Pearl Staples. Maxine was a member of Toledo-Maumee Eagles and Sylvania Moose.



Maxine is survived by sister, Betty Yanick; daughter, Betti Ramey Tecumseh MI; brother, Robert Staples of Toledo; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Pearl Staples; brothers, Jackson and Klor Staples; daughter, Iris Litzenberg; husband, Donald Dunlap.



There was no service. Special thanks to Elara Caring Hospice. Rest in peace sister. Newcomer Funeral Home - Laskey.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store