Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Garden Park Christian Church,
8605 Salisbury Rd,
Monclova, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell Taborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell James Taborn


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxwell James Taborn Obituary
Maxwell James Taborn

Maxwell James Taborn, age 24, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Max was a gift from God given to his loving parents William I., Jr. and Bonnie O. (McCullough) Taborn on September 28, 1995 in Toledo.

In addition to his parents Max is survived by his grandparents, William I., Sr. and Marlene J. Taborn; aunts & uncles, Richard and Sandra Kulis, Teresa McCullough, James E, Jr. and Julie McCullough, Deborah Anderson, Scott Taborn and Richard Taborn; numerous cousins; his loving girlfriend, Shannon Schimizzi; and their dogs, Rusty and Alfie.

Max was preceded in death by his grandparents, James E. and Barbara J. McCullough; and his beloved dog, Homer.

The family will receive guests Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Newcomer, Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11 a.m. at Garden Park Christian Church, 8605 Salisbury Rd, Monclova. Officiating Pastor John Thybault. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Providence Township.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a Memorial Contribution in Max's memory to Gideons International, Garden Park Christian Church, The Toledo Area Humane Society or Little Kids Rock.

Maxwell was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

To leave a special message for the Taborn Family and read more about Max please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -