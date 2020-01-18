|
|
Maxwell James Taborn
Maxwell James Taborn, age 24, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Max was a gift from God given to his loving parents William I., Jr. and Bonnie O. (McCullough) Taborn on September 28, 1995 in Toledo.
In addition to his parents Max is survived by his grandparents, William I., Sr. and Marlene J. Taborn; aunts & uncles, Richard and Sandra Kulis, Teresa McCullough, James E, Jr. and Julie McCullough, Deborah Anderson, Scott Taborn and Richard Taborn; numerous cousins; his loving girlfriend, Shannon Schimizzi; and their dogs, Rusty and Alfie.
Max was preceded in death by his grandparents, James E. and Barbara J. McCullough; and his beloved dog, Homer.
The family will receive guests Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Newcomer, Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11 a.m. at Garden Park Christian Church, 8605 Salisbury Rd, Monclova. Officiating Pastor John Thybault. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Providence Township.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a Memorial Contribution in Max's memory to Gideons International, Garden Park Christian Church, The Toledo Area Humane Society or Little Kids Rock.
Maxwell was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
To leave a special message for the Taborn Family and read more about Max please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 18, 2020