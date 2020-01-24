|
May Belle Miller
May Belle Miller, age 91, of Toledo, passed away January 19, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. May was born September 23, 1928 in Orbizonia, PA to Roy and Grace (Secrest) Pritts. May was a Bunko club member for 65 years. She enjoyed bowling, camping and going to casinos and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, May was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Dale W. Miller and two brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon M. (Ron) Hoffman, Barbara A. (David) Mocek and Carol K. (David) Evans; sister, Carolynn (Paul) Broadwater; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to or a in May's memory.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020