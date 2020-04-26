Mayome "Bannie" Smith
1923 - 2020
Mrs. Mayome "Bannie" Smith Mrs. Mayome "Bannie" Smith passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on March 30, 1923, in Madison, Arkansas, to the late Maggie Nicholson Lewis and Ossie Lewis. She was the oldest of nine children. Mayome attended Toledo Public schools and graduated from Jessup W. Scott High School "Go Bulldogs" in 1941. She worked as a domestic and retired from Chrysler Corporation as a factory worker. She was married to Edward "Joe" Smith and went on to have two daughters, Donna and Mary. Mayome committed her life to Christ at an early age and was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian and recently joined Family Baptist Church. Mayome served as a chef for many and she was also a member of Eastern Star Rachel Chapter #14. She leaves to cherish her memory sister, Nancy Bey; brother, Franklin Lewis; sister-in-laws, Daisy Lewis, Ola (Leo) Grace, Betty Smith; daughter, Donna Jordan; grandson, Edward L. (Diane) Hobbs; granddaughter, Tracy (Fredrick Sr.) Shores; great grandchildren, Kevin (Donya) Gilmore, Fredrick Jr. (Shantel) Shores, Jermain Shores, Ashley Hobbs; great great grandchildren, Serenity and Sariah Shores and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves to cherish Godson, Anthony Martin; Goddaughters, Laura Potete and Marilyn Lomas; and longtime caregiver, Reva Dixon. In Heaven, she joins her parents, Maggie Nicholson Lewis and Ossie Lewis; husband, Edward J. Smith; siblings, Arkerdella Howard, Ruth Lewis, Dorthy Wright, Frances Spencer, Sylvester Lewis, Charles Lewis Sr.; her daughter, Mary (Jerry) Hobbs and her great grandson, Edward Hobbs III. The family will be having a private home going due to the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with CDC protocol. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date to honor Mayome Smith.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
