(News story) FINDLAY - M.E. "Gene" Acocks, whose competitive drive propelled his golf game and his long education career, including 30 years as a superintendent of schools, died Sunday in Bridge Hospice Care at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 100.
He had a stroke nearly a week earlier, his son Larry Acocks said. Health problems surfaced around Memorial Day. Before that, he continued to drive. He made a point, after his wife died, of calling on nursing home residents and the homebound.
"He was visiting people in nursing homes until the COVID thing hit in March," his son said. "He would stop in and talk. That gave him a real purpose in life."
He'd won club championships at golf courses in Willard, Ohio and Port Clinton, his son said. Only after his 99th birthday would he play nine holes of golf in an outing, not 18. He played basketball and ran track in high school.
"He was a competitive-type guy," his son said. "That was part of his drive as an administrator too, to see how things would go in a school system, how students would do."
Mr. Acocks retired in 1984 after nine years as Hancock County superintendent of schools. He oversaw seven rural districts and, by his first anniversary, visited every classroom.
"He always told me, 'I can tell after all these years - that's a good teacher or that's a teacher who needs some help,'" recalled his son, a retired principal in the Northeastern Local school district.
Bradley Cox, his successor as Hancock County superintendent, said: "He was a very well respected person, because he would make a decision and wouldn't waver. He was a true educator. He always wanted to do what was best for kids."
Mr. Acocks learned to be a pilot at what was then Findlay College while pursuing a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, where he also ran track. He started teaching English at Bloomdale High School, his alma mater, in September, 1941. He was drafted in January, 1942 and served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot instructor at Selma, Ala.
Discharged as a first lieutenant, he resumed teaching at Bloomdale High, where he coached football and basketball. He received a master's degree from BGSU and became superintendent of the district.
He became the first superintendent of the Elmwood district, formed by consolidating Bloomdale and the former Wayne, Cygnet, Bloomdale, and Portage Township districts. A million-dollar Elmwood High School opened in 1960. As Willard superintendent, a post he assumed in 1962, he oversaw the building of a junior high school. He later was Port Clinton superintendent for about six years.
Malcolm Eugene Acocks was born Dec. 12, 1919 in Bloomdale to Della and James Acocks. From age 10, he helped in oil fields his father operated. His father had been a Bloomdale councilman and mayor and, as an adult, the younger Mr. Acocks served as Bloomdale village clerk.
He was a faithful churchgoer wherever he lived. He most recently was a member of Salem Cass United Methodist Church in Findlay.
He and the former Helen Jane Easley, who retired as a teacher in the Cory-Rawson district, married Nov. 2, 1941. She died Aug. 12, 2001.
Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey, Marc, and Larry Acocks; two grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Weaver Cemetery in Wood County's Bloom Township, where the family would welcome the use of masks and social distancing. Arrangements are by Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.
The family suggests tributes to Bloomdale United Methodist Church; the Salem Cass United Methodist scholarship fund named for his wife, or the Findlay City Mission.
