Meagan Marie BunceMeagan Marie Bunce, age 34, passed away at home on June 29, 2020. Meagan was born to Rodney Bunce Sr. and Jane (Poling) on February 13, 1986 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 2004 graduate of Waite High School. Meagan comes from a close family, she loved her children above all else and she was very close to her Mimom and Papa. She would light up any room she walked into with her larger than life personality. Meagan always had a smile on her face and would help anyone who needed it. She cared about her appearance and was always dressed nice; with perfect hair, makeup and nails. Meagan's spunky and wild personality will be greatly missed.Meagan is survived by her children, Kadence Montalvo and Dominic Cranston; mother, Jane (Rodney Stickley) Stuck; father, Rodney Bunce Sr.; mimom and papa, Jack and Patricia Poling; in-laws, Shawn and Frank Ramirez; brothers, Aaron (Beverly) Dunbar and Rodney Bunce II; sister and best friend, Samantha Poling; sister, Melinda Ramasocky; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; and sister, Angel Cranston.Friends may call at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 2 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Road to Hope, Becky's House in Sandusky.