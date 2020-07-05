1/1
Meagan Marie Bunce
1986 - 2020
Meagan Marie Bunce

Meagan Marie Bunce, age 34, passed away at home on June 29, 2020. Meagan was born to Rodney Bunce Sr. and Jane (Poling) on February 13, 1986 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 2004 graduate of Waite High School. Meagan comes from a close family, she loved her children above all else and she was very close to her Mimom and Papa. She would light up any room she walked into with her larger than life personality. Meagan always had a smile on her face and would help anyone who needed it. She cared about her appearance and was always dressed nice; with perfect hair, makeup and nails. Meagan's spunky and wild personality will be greatly missed.

Meagan is survived by her children, Kadence Montalvo and Dominic Cranston; mother, Jane (Rodney Stickley) Stuck; father, Rodney Bunce Sr.; mimom and papa, Jack and Patricia Poling; in-laws, Shawn and Frank Ramirez; brothers, Aaron (Beverly) Dunbar and Rodney Bunce II; sister and best friend, Samantha Poling; sister, Melinda Ramasocky; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; and sister, Angel Cranston.

Friends may call at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 2 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Road to Hope, Becky's House in Sandusky.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
JUL
7
Service
06:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
