Megan Amanda Donahue



As she peacefully slept and with heavenly angels surrounding her, Megan Donahue, age 19, was called home on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born December 20, 1999, to Todd and Suzanne (Cutshall) Donahue in Toledo. Megan was a graduate of Sylvania Northview High School in 2018.



Megan was a happy, quiet child but loved adventure. Megan never shied away from anything except roller coasters. She enjoyed the outdoor life spending many special years at the campground around the pond and campfire with her family and friends. Megan was an animal lover. She loved fishing and monster truck races with her Dad. She took many exciting vacations over the years with her family.



Megan attended St. Catherine of Siena grade school. Megan participated in CYO sports and was extremely successful. She loved basketball but excelled in volleyball and especially track where she earned many gold and silver medals in shot put and discus.



She was currently enrolled at Owens Community College specializing in Computer Engineering. Megan worked third shift at Meijer's on Alexis Road and loved her job and co-workers. She loved to write poetry and created her own art work pieces that had deep meaning to all who were lucky to receive them. Megan had her life together and was looking forward to a bright future.



Megan was a very private person with a heart as big as the universe. Her smile was contagious and brought joy to everyone's life she touched. God puts people in our lives for a reason and even though Megan's life here on earth was too short, she made the most of it and made everyone around her feel special.



Megan's life is not over. She will remain in the hearts and minds of all who were blessed by her presence and her memory will continue to live on in all who knew and loved her.



Megan is survived by her loving parents, Todd and Suzanne; sister, Sydney Donahue; grandparents, Susan "Mim" and William "Pip" Cutshall and William (Jan) Donahue; aunts and uncles, Christine Cole, Ryan (Gina) Cutshall, Jill (Randy) Johnson and Keith (Ann) Donahue; special coach and friend, Terri "Tearr Bear" Gailer; and many other extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Judy Miller.



The family will receive guests on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 – 9:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Scripture Services to begin the visitation at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 North Haven Ave., Toledo, OH 43612, with visitation one hour prior in the back of church.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or a .



To leave a special message for Megan's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary