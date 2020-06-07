Melanie M. Keil
Melanie M. (Nassr) Keil, 86, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Heritage Village of Waterville. She had been struggling with Alzheimer's the past couple of years. Melanie was born January 15, 1934, to Anthony M. "Nap" and Florence (Jansen) Nassr. She graduated from St. James grade school and Central Catholic High School in 1952. Melanie married Bob Keil in 1954 and had 5 children. Surviving are Melanie and Bob's sons, Bob (Cathy), Bruce (Anne) and Brian; daughters, Theresa Keil and Tamra Keil; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; her brother, Fr. Marty Nassr; sister-in-law, Bobbie Nassr; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kurek and Mike Leonard. Besides her husband Bob and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Colonel Michael A. Nassr; and her sisters, Miriam Kurek and Molly Leonard. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Melanie M. (Nassr) Keil, 86, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Heritage Village of Waterville. She had been struggling with Alzheimer's the past couple of years. Melanie was born January 15, 1934, to Anthony M. "Nap" and Florence (Jansen) Nassr. She graduated from St. James grade school and Central Catholic High School in 1952. Melanie married Bob Keil in 1954 and had 5 children. Surviving are Melanie and Bob's sons, Bob (Cathy), Bruce (Anne) and Brian; daughters, Theresa Keil and Tamra Keil; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; her brother, Fr. Marty Nassr; sister-in-law, Bobbie Nassr; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kurek and Mike Leonard. Besides her husband Bob and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Colonel Michael A. Nassr; and her sisters, Miriam Kurek and Molly Leonard. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.